Public servant files complaint with PSC over credit union commissioner

Deborah-Ann Scott, Acting Commissioner for Co-operative Development. –

A senior public servant has filed a formal complaint to the director of Personnel Administration demanding “disciplinary action” be taken against the acting Commissioner for Co-operative Development.

The complaint was made on Friday to DPA Corey Harrison by Angela Ramkissoon, a co-operative officer III at the Co-Operative Development Division of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.

Ramkisson has also alleged being bypassed for the post of commissioner.

In the formal complaint, Ramkissoon’s attorneys, Anand Ramlogan, SC, and Vishaal Siewsarran, complained about the appointment of Deborah-Ann Scott as the acting commissioner by the ministry’s permanent secretary and not the Public Service Commission.

Scott’s appointment has been raised in a lawsuit by the Eastern Credit Union (ECU) which alleges she was not appointed to the position by law and has been “misrepresenting herself as the lawfully appointed acting commissioner for Co-operative Development.”

Ramkissoon’s complaint also said Scott should have known she was not appointed by the PSC.

A complaint was also made about the purported actions of the permanent secretary.

Part of Ramkissoon’s complaint also seeks information in a freedom of information request. She wants access to her personnel file; the commissioner’s letters of appointment; correspondence between the ministry and the PSC on the appointment of the commissioner; the policy, practice and procedure for making acting appointments to the offices of the division, including that of commissioner; information relating to performance appraisal staff reports; copies of any note, report or supporting documents to the PSC on the appointment or acting appointment of the commissioner; a seniority and merit list for the office; and correspondence relating to the decision to bypass her, among others.

Siewsaran also told the DPA if the commission proposed to make a retroactive appointment, they wanted three days’ notice so they could file an application for judicial review and an injunction to prevent it from taking place.

Siewsaran also referred to the ECU’s lawsuit which has been adjourned to November 23, for submissions on Scott’s appointment.

“We, therefore, ask that the status quo be preserved to allow the court to adjudicate on this matter and provide guidance to the relevant stakeholders.

“We trust that good sense would prevail and costly, unnecessary litigation can be avoided.”

The attorney also asked for the removal and re-assignment of the permanent secretary to elsewhere in the public service, for Scott to cease representing herself as the acting commissioner and for all acting allowances already paid to be returned by her.