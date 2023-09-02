PTSC worker held for stealing car

News

File photo –

A 35-year-old Public Transportation Service Corporation worker is set to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on September 21, charged in connection with a stolen car.

A police statement on Friday said officers from the Stolen Vehicles Squad arrested the man, from San Juan, on Wednesday in connection with a report of a stolen silver Toyota Aqua from the Central Division.

In another incident, Arouca CID police responded to a report of a stolen Nissan Wingroad on Thursday. The search led them to the NUGFW Housing Development, where they found the car. They took it to the Arouca police station for CSI officers to process.

Meanwhile, at around 12.30 pm on Thursday, an unidentified man stole a grey Mitsubishi Lancer on the Eastern Main Road, near Matlin Hardware. He got into it and drove off toward the west.

The statement said Arouca police found the car crashed at Crown Street in Tacarigua.

Investigations are ongoing.