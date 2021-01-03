PTSC resumes service to Mayaro-Guayaguayare

Res­i­dents of Ma­yaro/Guayagua­yare and en­vi­rons can breathe a sigh of re­lief with the re­sump­tion of the PTSC bus ser­vice in their area. Last week PTSC halt­ed its bus ser­vice along the Ma­yaro/Guayagua­yare route be­cause of the de­te­ri­o­rat­ing road con­di­tions along the Na­pari­ma Ma­yaro Road in Robert Vil­lage, Table­land, which is its route from San Fer­nan­do to Ma­yaro. The road in that area had col­lapsed due to a land­slide. The Min­istry of Works and Trans­port sub­se­quent­ly con­duct­ed emer­gency road works by widen­ing the road.