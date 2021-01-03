PTSC resumes service to Mayaro-Guayaguayare

Residents of Mayaro/Guayaguayare and environs can breathe a sigh of relief with the resumption of the PTSC bus service in their area. Last week PTSC halted its bus service along the Mayaro/Guayaguayare route because of the deteriorating road conditions along the Naparima Mayaro Road in Robert Village, Tableland, which is its route from San Fernando to Mayaro. The road in that area had collapsed due to a landslide. The Ministry of Works and Transport subsequently conducted emergency road works by widening the road.