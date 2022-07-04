PTSC advises commuters to make alternative arrangements

News

File photo/Roger Jacob

THE Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) is suggesting commuters consider making alternative travel arrangements where possible because of the unrest in Port of Spain.

In a notice on Monday, the PTSC said it had to adjust its normal scheduled services because of disruptions caused by the blockage of the Beetham Highway and Priority Bus Route (PBR).

PTSC said the disruptions will affect its normal flow of services. “We are monitoring this situation and will continue to keep our commuters updated on all changes to our schedules.”