PTSC adds online payment option for tours, charters

A PTSC Deluxe Coach at City Gate, Port of Spain. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has added an online payment option on its website for tours, charters and tender packages.

In a news release, the corporation said this option was added on Thursday, and is a “major benefit.”

“This is in keeping with the government’s strategy of digital transformation which includes the creation of a digital economy by establishing multiple online payment facilities.”

Customers can now make cashless payments using their debit or credit card at www.ptsc.co.tt.

It said customers will no longer have to “leave the comfort of their homes or offices to visit the Port of Spain, Sangre Grande, San Fernando and Tobago depots” to pay for these services.

“This is another step in the PTSC’s journey towards digital transformation.”

It partnered with Republic Bank and First Atlantic Commerce (FAC).

“FAC provides a robust payment processing platform called Gate® – a high-speed and secure platform-independent internet payment gateway. Our integration to this secure gateway enables us to offer customers a range of multi-currency checkout options on its website including Visa and MasterCard.

“This payment system is equipped with key security features which include secure, real-time, multi-currency credit card processing, level one PCI DSS-compliant gateway, AVS and card ID verification (CVV2/CVC2/CID) and 3D secure IM-based payer authentication services for fraud mitigation.”