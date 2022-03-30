Pt Fortin Borough Day celebrations are back

News

Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas announces plans for this year’s Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations. –

Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations have returned after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

However, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of covid19, there would be no J’Ouvert celebrations this year.

Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas made the announcement saying the corporation will host a “series of activities” to observe the borough’s 42nd anniversary. She promises this year’s events will be “just as or even more enjoyable than in previous years.”

“This year’s borough activities will highlight sports, culture, women, gospel and our community’s youth,” Thomas said.

Thomas said even though there will be no street activities like J’Ouvert or the Pan-On-The-Move street competition, people can still enjoy the wonderful sounds of steelpan “against the backdrop of our Guapo/Clifton Hill beach.”

She said people can also enjoy themselves at the mayor’s charity all-inclusive event titled Legacy.

Thomas spoke at a statutory meeting on Tuesday at the Techier Community Centre in Point Fortin.

J’Ouvert is a massive street parade traditionally held on the first Saturday in May. She said it would only take a few people with the virus to spread it if it is hosted this year.

This year’s theme is Resilient and Moving Forward.

In 2020 and 2021, the corporation cancelled its Borough Day festivities owing to the pandemic.

“We have had to be resilient during the last two years, as the pandemic shook the world, not only devastating lives, families and healthcare services, but also disrupting livelihoods and ultimately fracturing the global economy,” she said.

The Borough Day festivities are set to be launched on April 22 at the John Cupid market square.

“Though TT is still in a pandemic, our diary of events will cater for patrons’ safety, adhering to health compliance requirements where necessary,” Thomas said.

“We (organisers) anticipate our commemoration would serve as a symbol of not only our improved position as a borough, but also one of perseverance and fortitude in the face of challenges.”

Thomas said the corporation continues to serve burgesses despite greater economic and social challenges.

She encouraged burgesses and the public to visit the corporation’s website and social media channels for the calendar of activities. People can also visit her Facebook page.