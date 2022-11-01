PSC wants your feedback on the police service

News

THE public is being asked to participate in a survey on trust, confidence and satisfaction in the police service.

The Police Service Commission (PSC), in a media release on Monday, said the survey runs from November 1 to 22.

It will collect information on a range of critical issues related to public perception of the police service and consists of 13 questions.

“The survey seeks to identify the areas in the police service that are working well, and those that require improvement in ensuring the safety and security of the people of TT. The findings of the survey will give the commission an insight into what is necessary to improve the services provided to the public by the TT Police Service.”

The survey is available on the Service Commissions Department’s website at https://scd.org.tt.

Members of the public are not required to identify themselves, and can also complete the survey through quick response (QR) codes which enable fast and easy access by anyone with a smartphone.

“All responses, opinions collected, information arising from the surveys, identifiers and any information about respondents learned incidentally will be kept completely confidential and not be discussed, disclosed, or disseminated.”

You can access the survey at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=CUrFFNsOR0K265osloFJ95WHIdg6UWNLld1SXZkv2-dUNjhHQVBVWk5WMEUyREhGMDJFSFVCSDdXTi4u