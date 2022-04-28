PSB investigate cop driving wrong way on highway

News

ASP Sheridon Hill –

THE Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) is now investigating a report of a police officer recorded driving in the wrong direction along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing on Thursday at the Police Administration Building, public information officer ASP Sheridon Hill said the incident was brought to the attention of the police by the media. He said ACP Joanne Archie was informed and mandated that the PSB investigate.

Asked if the officer in the videos had suffered a mental breakdown, as was claimed on social media, Hill said he had no such information. He added that the PSB will be investigating possible breaches of the Road Traffic Act

“What we saw was the individual in the video driving in the opposite direction, so that’s clearly a breach of the Motor Vehicle Act and regulations. But I’ll let the investigation proceed along its course.”

In two videos, one 12 seconds long and the other twice as long, the man, who appears to be a police corporal from his uniform, is seen headed east along the westbound lanes of the highway. Cars had to move out of his way to avoid collision. In one video he is seen driving on the shoulder.

Hill added that officers are afforded assistance through their employee assistance programmes, the Victim and Witness Support Unit and the Police Service Social and Welfare Association. If further assistance is required, he said that will be offered.

https://newsday.co.tt/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/VID-20220428-WA0008.mp4