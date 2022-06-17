PSA to meet with CPO today

News

PSA leader Leroy Baptiste –

PUBLIC Service Association president Leroy Baptiste and his executive are expected to meet with Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial today as part of ongoing discussions on wage increases for public servants.

Dinidal previously offered several public-sector unions a two per cent rise over eight years (2014-2021), comprised of zero for the years 2014-2017, one per cent for 2018, zero for 2019-2020, and one per cent for 2021.

This was rejected by public officers, who protested against the two per cent offer last month.

Earlier this week, the CPO came back with a four per cent offer to firemen and police to cover a six-year period – 2014-1019 – with two per cent increases for 2016 and two per cent for 2019.

Fire Services Association president Leo Ramkissoon has said he was disappointed by the new offer, which he also described as “woefully inadequate”. He said he had hoped the CPO would have presented something closer to the market shift for firemen.

Head of the police Social and Welfare Association (TTPSWA) acting Supt Gideon Dickson has been reported as saying the CPO made a similar offer to the police.

He said the new offer was an improvement and the association will meet with members to discuss it and respond. Dickson said police have asked for 15 per cent for the first three years of 2014-2016 and 12 per cent for 2017-2019.

On Thursday, Baptiste said he did not want to speak prematurely before his executive met with the CPO.