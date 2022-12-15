PSA president: Court matter is not my focus

News

Public Service Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste speaks to the media during a press conference at the PSA building on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. Also in the photo are president of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards, left, and president of the Fire Services Association Leo Ramkissoon. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Public Service Association (PSA) president designate Leroy Baptiste told Newsday on Thursday that he is not focused on the recent injunction which prevented it from convening a general council meeting on that morning.

Dismissing the latest turn of events in the PSA as “politics,” Baptise said he is more focused on resolving issues concerning its membership in many public service bodies.

“If you look at the injunction that was filed, you will realise that my name is not mentioned. It is with respect to proceedings that pre-dated me,” he said. “I have been here just a month and my focus has been on resolving issues such as the structure of places like WASA, the public service where people are not getting their increments, outstanding negotiations – those are where my focus has been. The politics here is what it is.”

Justice Frank Seepersad took a late-evening decision to grant the injunction against the PSA, halting them from conducting the meeting.

The injunction also prevents the PSA executive from conducting any transactions, save for paying salaries until next Monday.

Members accused the union of failing to comply with its constitution after failing to hold elections for nine years. Members say as a result several sections of the union remain inactive, which would leave the conference improperly constituted.

Members also accused the union of attempting to install a new president unlawfully and not giving the general membership notice that it wished to fill vacancies in the PSA.