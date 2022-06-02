PSA launches benefits card, partners with over 600 merchants

News

Deisha Chandler hold up her PSA Advantage Plus card which was launched on Wednesday evening by the Public Service Association at its Abercromby Street, Port of Spain office. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Public Service Association (PSA) has launched its members’ benefits programme, PSA Advantage Plus.

Speaking at the launch at the PSA office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Mervyn Gibson said the card was 14 years in the making with former PSA president Watson Duke and current president Leroy Baptiste.

He said, “The robust programme aims to help those with disposable income in the hands of members and lessen the economic burden on them.”

The programme has partnered with over 600 merchants across TT and is powered by Learning and Management Partners (Lamp) International Ltd and Medicard.

Gibson said the PSA represents over 30,000 members. “We are giving our members more purchasing power. The card will provide members with a wide range of discounts at over 600 locations.”

The card is available to members and PSA staff free of charge. Membership will be extended to non-members for free until June 19.

Baptise said the gap between the have’s and the have-nots is widening and believes the card will help ease the burden on middle-class families.

“When the gap widens it creates conflict in our society. We end up in a situation where we are watching crime spiral out of control and no one is addressing it.

“It is the responsibility of the union to address it. The middle class must start with average workers having security and tenure, food and security.”

For more information, those interested can visit the PSA website at www.psatrinbagott.org or call 226-5059 ext 1023/27 (Trinidad) and 225-4789/701-8736 (Tobago).