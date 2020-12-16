PSA election result delayed

admin 9 hours ago

The Pub­lic Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion is hop­ing to re­lease the re­sults of its ele4ction be­fore the end of the week, af­ter vot­ing took place on Mon­day in what chal­lengers to in­cum­bent Wat­son Duke are call­ing a process marred with many com­plaints of ir­reg­u­lar­i­ties and breach of elec­tions rules.
MiFi service not yet finalised

Tue Dec 15 , 2020
The Gov­ern­ment is yet to fi­nalise a Mi­Fi arrange­ment for stu­dents in need of in­ter­net con­nec­tiv­i­ty.

