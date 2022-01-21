Protocols approved for Hindu shaving ceremony rituals

News

The Health Ministry has approved the framework provided by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha’s pandits parishad for the resumption of the river-based, post-cremation ceremony also known as the “shaving ceremony.”

In a letter to the SDMS’s attorneys, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the Health Ministry’s legal department had agreed with the parishad’s recommendations.

The SDMS had called for the reopening of rivers so that relevant Hindu ceremonies could be held according to the religion’s rituals.

The recommendations include the wearing of masks by those participating in the “shaving ceremony,” which is covered by regulation 6(1)(a) of the public health regulations.

Also recommended, and approved, was the provision that there shall be no more than ten people at the river for the ceremony, including those directly involved in the rites covered by regulation 3.

The length of the ceremony will not exceed two hours and it will be completed before noon, which is covered by regulation 4(2) which permits the opening of rivers between the hours of 5am and 2pm.

On completion of the rituals, everyone will be asked to leave immediately.

“I once again wish on behalf of the Government to again express gratitude to the Dharmacharya, the SDMS, its pandits’ parishad, the SDMS’ advisors and to the many other entities and persons who have made recommendations to the Government,” Al-Rawi said in the letter.