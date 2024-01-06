Protests over St Dominic’s RC intensify

News

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly. – File Photo

Protests by residents of Penal Rock Road and Clarke Road, Penal and parents of students of the the St Dominic’s RC Primary School intensified on Friday with police and fire officials having to be called in.

Parents have been calling for a new school building for their children as they claim one of the buildings that currently houses the school is unsafe and not conducive to learning.

In 2017 the school’s structure was damaged by an earthquake and students were relocated to two different facilities – standards one to five are being accommodated at the Penal Community Centre, while the infants department is being housed at the parish hall of the St Dominic’s RC Church.

After six years, parents of students claim the accommodations at the centre are unsafe, unhealthy and quite uncomfortable, as the ceilings is collapsing, the toilets are overflowing, there is faulty plumbing and electrical issues and the facility floods.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin said at one time a piece of the ceiling fell on one of the desks, but fortunately no one was in that location at the time.

Lum Kin said the protest is justified.

TTUTA President Martin Lum Kin. – File Photo

Parents led a protest on Thursday after numerous unsuccessful requests for a new building. On Friday, they were joined by residents who blocked several strategic points of entry and exits along Latchoo Road. Debris which littered the roadway was set on fire.

Fire officers extinguished the blaze and cleared the rubble, but unwittingly engaged in a cat and mouse game with the demonstrators who re-lit and blocked the natural asphalt path.

At one point there were verbal clashes with residents and the joint police and army officers, but no arrests being made.

Parents, however, maintained that the protest will continue.

“We have to do this until we get something proper for our children. We don’t want them to thief or do drugs, so we will be burning fires from now until we get our new school,” one parent said.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly sad rains on January 2 would have caused some damage to the ceiling and tiles that were already repaired at the school building.

She said a request for the roof assessment has been sent to the MTS and once the report is received, the recommendations for repair will be implemented.

In terms of a new building, she said, that will have to be discussed with the Catholic Education Board of Management.