Protests at Buxton, ECD (Leon Clarke photo)

Residents of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) have begun protesting following an operation conducted by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) in the area.

Details surrounding the operation remain unknown.

According to videos and photos seen by this publication, residents have blocked the road and have begun to set on fire several objects.

A truck has been set on fire.

