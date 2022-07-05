Protest outside Kenson in San Fernando over company’s vaccination policy

News

Current and former workers of Kenson Operational Services Ltd protest outside the company’s gates at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando on Tuesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Disgruntled workers and former workers of Kenson Operational Services Ltd protested outside the company on Tuesday to highlight their dissatisfaction over its covid19 vaccination policy.

The small group gathered around mid-morning in front the gates at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando. They accused the company of putting them on the breadline because they refused to take the jabs.

They said unvaccinated workers had been barred from entering the compound since December, and some were sent home without pay.

Terminated senior operations technician Rylon Baptiste said he has worked with the company since 2007 but was terminated in April. He was last assigned to BHP, one of Kenson’s clients.

Last month, the group staged a similar protest seeking an urgent meeting on the claims.

Former San Fernando mayor Ken Ferguson owns the company.

Baptiste called on the company to respond to the letters on termination and constructive dismissal of unvaccinated workers.

“My last day at the company was in November. After that, I was greeted with a letter stating that the company would relocate me. The letter said I was still an employee. In January, I got one day’s pay,” Baptiste said.

“They said for me to get compensation, I must write the company tendering my resignation. I did not do it and got a notice of termination followed by a termination letter. I was officially terminated in April. They promised to pay one month’s salary. To this day, I have not received that.”

Baptiste accused the company of playing “hunger games” by telling workers they are employed and not giving them work for months.

He said about 20 people are affected by the policy and have been “surviving by faith.”

Activist Umar Abdullah joined in solidarity with the affected people.

Abdullah, leader of the pressure group The First Wave Movement, said he would continue standing up for the rights of every person in this country.

He made several allegations of corruption in the country, adding the movement would be highlighting them.

Newsday called the company for a response to the protest and a staffer said she was not authorised to comment. She promised to relay the message.