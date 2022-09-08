Protest at condemned Claxton Bay school

News

The Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School on Cedar Hill Road Claxton Bay where parents protested on Thursday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A small group of parents staged a protest on Thursday outside the closed Claxton Bay Anglican Primary School.

They chanted, “We need we school right now.”

The school has been closed since October 2019

Then education minister Anthony Garcia said arrangements were being made to house the school’s 170 affected students, a week after the building was condemned and ordered demolished by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA).

Garcia stressed the school building is over 100 years old and was originally built to accommodate a population of 150.

In collaboration with the Anglican School Board, which owns the school, he said the ministry was working to resolve the issue.

In 2019, then minister in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis hoped students would return to classes in January 2020. He was hoping then that the old school building would be demolished and eplaced by prefabricated buildings.

On Thursday a parent, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the protest was held because the school has not been rebuilt to date.

“We are fed up. Nothing is happening.”

The parent also said a maxi-taxi system to transport students who live in Marabella to the school stopped last year because drivers claimed they were not being paid.