Protest after police shoot man dead in Sangre Grande

Residents of Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande block the road in protest on Tuesday morning November 28, 2023 after an alleged fatal police shooting around 5am.

A 33-year-old man identified as Brandon De Gale is dead after a police-involved shooting in Sangre Grande.

A police statement said at around 4.30 am on Tuesday, officers of the Eastern Division Gang and Intelligent Unit attached to the Eastern Division Task Force visited two homes in North Eastern Settlement to execute search warrants.

Reports said when they entered De Gale’s home they met a woman in the living room When they went into the bedroom, they saw De Gale pull out what appeared to be a gun, and shot at him.The woman was arrested and taken to the Sangre Grande police station. Police seized a .38 revolver and cannabis as well as the home’s security camera.

After the shooting, residents staged a protest. In a separate release, the police said members of the Guard and Emergency Branch, along with members of the fire services, were clearing the road.