Prosecutors Want Tory Lanez To Serve Maximum Sentence 20 Years

Tory Lanez is facing a lengthy sentence and could get the max if prosecutors in his Megan Thee Stallion’s assault case have their way.

Prosecutors have filed a motion outlining the “aggravating” factors the judge should consider ahead of the sentencing of Tory Lanez on June 13. The motion does not specify any amount of years Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, should be sentenced for but rather urges that he deserves the maximum sentence based on the gravity of the offense and three aggravating factors that prove that the crime was unjustifiable.

Snippets of the motion have been shared online, which paints Lanez as an aggressive person who was callous when he decided to fire not one but rounds of ammunition at Megan Thee Stallion and risking injury to innocent people who were in the vicinity where the shooting occurred.

“The brazenness of Defendant’s conduct is alarming but the conscious disregard for the well-being and safety of all those around him signifies a high degree of indifference for human life,” the motion filed by Deputy District Attorneys Kathy Ta and Alex Bott said, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff.

The three factors the prosecutors have pointed out for the judge to consider are the rapper’s failure to exercise control and causing Megan bodily harm because of his callousness, using a semi-automatic firearm to commit the offense, and the victim, Megan’s vulnerability at the time when the rapper decided to fire the gun at her.

Tory Lanez has been in custody since December as he awaits sentencing. The rapper failed in his efforts to convince the judge that he should have a new trial earlier this month to usurp the guilty conviction for first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The rapper is facing 20 years in prison based on the sentencing guidelines for the offenses he is convicted of.

Lanez’s lawyers will have to reply to the prosecution with a statement of mitigating factors for the judge to consider to that Lanez will not get a lengthy sentence.

His attorney Jose Baez has not spoken since the motion for a new trial was denied by Judge Herriford, but he did file a motion to have the judge disqualified shortly after the denial.

Still, Tory Lanez does have good mitigating factors he can rely on for a shorter sentence which include that his antecedents are good in terms of a criminal record and that he is a father to a young son as well as he appears to be a productive member of society with his many charitable donations.