Promise House children’s cancer-care facility opens in Santa Cruz

The board of Promise House TT at the opening of the facility last Friday night, from left Cherise Stauble, Christine Sabga, Helena Sabga and Tenille Maingot.

The Santa Cruz facility is intended to be a care facility for children with cancer.

PHOTO BY DARREN RAMPERSAD – PHOTO BY DARREN RAMPERSAD

Children with cancer will be able to recover from their treatment in comfort, with the opening of Promise House TT care facility in Santa Cruz.

Promise House is at the corner of Saddle and La Pastora Roads.

Speaking at the formal opening last Friday, chair of Promise House TT Dr Jacqueline Sabga praised the work of benefactors, facilitators and contractors in building it, saying their efforts would bring comfort and joy to families navigating a difficult time.

She said despite challenges, she was pleased with the work and efforts by all stakeholders in making the dream of many families a reality.

“This is the culmination of the fierce determination of Team Promise House, tireless hours of love, tears, dedication, time and pure grit, the weaving together of a team that has never really been seen before – the most remarkable humans came together, because they understood the gravity and importance of this project and the imperativeness to have it completed.

“We wanted to set a wave of positivity ablaze in this country.”

Sabga said the facility was intended to be a “home away from home” for paediatric cancer patients and their relatives by providing various types of counselling and tutoring if needed.

She said the different features of the home could allow patients and a relative to stay on a short to long-term basis.

She said the construction was originally intended to be a quick renovation but eventually led to a large-scale rebuilding,and thanked Varchi, Beaver Construction and Alpha Engineering for their dedication to the project.

The children housed at the facility will be treated at the Mt Hope Medical Centre.

In addition to the paediatric cancer care facility, Sabga said work on an adult cancer hospice in the grounds was under way, together with renovations on a home for the aged.

She said the elder-care facility would be designed to model a city, complete not only with rooms but additional features with the comfort of inhabitants in mind.

“The next phase is the renovation of the existing home for the aged, Villa Sumta, to build a city for the residents that will have their rooms looking like homes, a movie theatre, doctor’s office, beauty salon, grocery, chapel and restaurant, so that those most wise in life are granted the dignity and independence to live.”

Sabga delivered the address while flanked by the board of Promise House, which included Cherise Stauble, Christine Sabga, Helena Sabga and Tenille Maingot.

Sabga also thanked Moira Littlepage, Anita Melizar, Annette de Verteuil and Sandra Navarro for their roles in the elder-care facility.