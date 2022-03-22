Project manager: Tobago could be self-sufficient in breadfruit

Tobago

Tobago Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme project manager Maxslon Roberts at a press conference on Monday. Photo by David Reid

Breadfruit production is being seen as one of the areas which can help Tobago to become self-sufficient.

Project manager of the Tobago Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme (TRWRP) Maxslon Roberts said the special-purpose company is embarking on an initiative to sensitise Tobagonians about the potentiaRoberts said the participants can play a major role in promoting large-scale breadfruit production on the island.l of breadfruit and its by-products to contribute towards food security on the island.

He was speaking on Monday at the launch of the re-established TRWRP at the Botanic Gardens, Scarborough.

Under the programme, young people – mainly unemployed men and single mothers – will be recruited for projects in reforestation, forestry and watershed management and agro-forestry.

File photo/Jeff Mayers

However, a significant portion of the participants’ time will be spent on socio-economic development as they will be trained in financial literacy, small business operations and tour-guiding, among other areas.

He said the Tobago House of Assembly, through the Division of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development, has been mandated to develop what he referred to as composite flour. Roberts said breadfruit can be used in this regard.

“We are aware that a commodity like breadfruit that is readily available to us can be used, harvested significantly and utilised in that composite flour production,” Roberts said. “So whether it contributes five per cent to the entire scheme of composite flour production – because we have a number of activities and other products that can do the same thing, such as bananas, cassava – we understand that breadfruit must contribute some percentage of that.”