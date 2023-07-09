Prof Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo has died

News

Professor Emeritus Brinsley Samaroo, seen here at the inaugural Adrian “Cola” Rienzi memorial forum in Couva on Saturday June 17, died on Sunday, his family confirmed. FILE PHOTO –

UWI Professor Emeritus Dr Brinsley Samaroo has died. He was 84.

Confirmation of his passing came on Sunday afternoon in the form of a brief release posted to social media which said: “The family of Prof Brinsley Samaroo wishes to advise of his passing today at 12.45 pm. He died peacefully following a brief illness.

“We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this period and wish to request some private time to grieve. An announcement will be made regarding his memorial service.”

Samaroo, a former member of the ULF and the National Alliance for Reconstruction, was also a former MP for Nariva, opposition senator, and minister of food production and later of decentralisation.

He was better known for his work in academia, as he was a former head of UWI’s History Department and published works on local history.