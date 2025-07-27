PROBE FARIS!

Derek Achong

Se­nior Re­porter

[email protected]

Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) Roger Gas­pard has been asked to look in­to pur­port­ed con­duct of for­mer rur­al de­vel­op­ment and lo­cal gov­ern­ment min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi, in procur­ing the three-year re­new­al deals of over 300 Com­mu­ni­ty-based En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion and En­hance­ment Pro­gramme Com­pa­ny (CEPEP) con­trac­tors.

High Court Judge Mar­garet Mo­hammed re­ferred the is­sue to the DPP yes­ter­day, as she up­held an ap­pli­ca­tion from CEPEP’s le­gal team led by Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC, to stay a law­suit from one of the con­trac­tors over the ter­mi­na­tion of the con­tracts.

In her 25-page de­ci­sion, Jus­tice Mo­hammed not­ed that CEPEP had raised se­ri­ous con­cerns over a de­ci­sion tak­en by its for­mer board to ex­tend the con­tracts, which were due to end next year, to Sep­tem­ber 2029, days be­fore the April 28 Gen­er­al Elec­tion.

She ruled that its claim that the re­newals were fa­cil­i­tat­ed based on a fraud­u­lent mis­rep­re­sen­ta­tion of Cab­i­net ap­proval, al­leged­ly giv­en to for­mer CEPEP chair­man Joel Ed­wards by Al-Rawi, was suf­fi­cient enough to be probed by the DPP’s Of­fice.

“The se­ri­ous mat­ters con­cern­ing the ex­ten­sion of the agree­ment to Sep­tem­ber 2029 ne­ces­si­tate the grant­i­ng of a stay of the claim and all pro­ceed­ings and a re­fer­ral of all the doc­u­ments filed in this ac­tion to the DPP for his con­sid­er­a­tion,” Jus­tice Mo­hammed said.

Jus­tice Mo­hammed not­ed that al­though Al-Rawi’s al­leged con­duct was raised in the case, he was not a par­ty to the mat­ter and did not give any ev­i­dence.

“In my view, based on the se­ri­ous al­le­ga­tion made against him, it is on­ly fair that he is giv­en an op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­spond,” Jus­tice Mo­hammed said.

“In those cir­cum­stances, it is pru­dent at this stage to grant a stay of this claim and all pro­ceed­ings and to re­fer the doc­u­ments filed in this ac­tion to the DPP for his con­sid­er­a­tion.”

She al­so found mer­it in CEPEP’s claim that Laven­tille-based gen­er­al con­tract­ing com­pa­ny East­man En­ter­prise Lim­it­ed, as­sist­ed by the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM), rushed to file the law­suit when a clause in its con­tract pro­vid­ed for me­di­a­tion and ar­bi­tra­tion be­fore lit­i­ga­tion.

“The claimant did not take all steps pos­si­ble to com­ply with pre ac­tion pro­to­col pri­or to fil­ing the in­stant ac­tion. Such con­duct can­not be con­doned and has worked in favour of grant­i­ng a stay of the pro­ceed­ings,” Jus­tice Mo­hammed said.

In a state­ment is­sued short­ly af­ter the de­ci­sion was hand­ed down, CEPEP, un­der con­tin­u­ing CEO Kei­th Ed­dy, said the com­pa­ny wel­comed the de­vel­op­ment, as the is­sue with the con­tract re­newals was se­ri­ous and set a dan­ger­ous prece­dent for cor­po­rate gov­er­nance.

“CEPEP stands ready, will­ing and able to as­sist the DPP, An­ti-Cor­rup­tion In­ves­ti­ga­tions Bu­reau (ACIB) and the Fraud Squad with a thor­ough in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to this mat­ter,” it said.

The com­pa­ny main­tained that Ed­dy and its for­mer board act­ed based on the pur­port­ed Cab­i­net ap­proval.

“All board mem­bers had a fidu­cia­ry du­ty to act in the best in­ter­est of the com­pa­ny; and if any of them had in­for­ma­tion to the con­trary, it was not dis­closed to ex­ec­u­tive man­age­ment. There was sim­ply no men­tion of any “er­ror” as is now be­ing be­lat­ed­ly raised,” the re­lease said.

CEPEP al­so not­ed that while Al-Rawi com­ment­ed on the case at press con­fer­ences, he failed to di­rect­ly ad­dress the al­le­ga­tion that he in­formed Ed­wards that the then-cab­i­net had ap­proved the re­newals.

“Un­for­tu­nate­ly, Sen­a­tor Al-Rawi, who has been very vo­cal about this case, did not file any ev­i­dence on this im­por­tant is­sue as it re­lates to the al­leged fraud per­pet­u­at­ed against the com­pa­ny,” Ed­dy said.

“We there­fore call up­on him to clear the air in the pub­lic in­ter­est.”

It al­so claimed fur­ther le­gal ac­tion may be pur­sued by the com­pa­ny in re­la­tion to the re­newals.

“CEPEP there­fore in­tends to seek le­gal ad­vice on this mat­ter and shall leave no stone un­turned, be­cause it is de­ter­mined to get to the truth,” it said.

“If the com­pa­ny was de­ceived in­to tak­ing this de­ci­sion, then there will be le­gal con­se­quences and the chips will fall where they must.”

East­man filed the law­suit af­ter the con­tracts were ter­mi­nat­ed by the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress-led coali­tion Gov­ern­ment in late June.

East­man con­tend­ed that CEPEP act­ed un­law­ful­ly, as it was re­quired to im­me­di­ate­ly pay for one month ser­vice as it sought to ter­mi­nate, based on Clause 15 of the con­tract, with­out giv­ing no­tice. The clause al­lows CEPEP to ter­mi­nate by giv­ing 30 days no­tice or mak­ing a pay­ment in lieu of no­tice, if the com­pa­ny fails to meet its con­trac­tu­al oblig­a­tions or per­for­mance as­sess­ments con­duct­ed by CEPEP of­fi­cials.

It al­leged that while it was promised that the pay­ment would be processed and dis­pensed when CEPEP no­ti­fied the com­pa­ny of the ter­mi­na­tion, the pay­ment should have been made to­geth­er with the ter­mi­na­tion let­ter.

It is al­so con­tend­ing that the clause is un­fair and in breach of the Un­fair Con­tract Terms Act 1985, as it gave CEPEP too wide of a dis­cre­tion to ter­mi­nate.

It sought an in­junc­tion to stay the ter­mi­na­tion and to block the State com­pa­ny from ap­point­ing re­place­ment con­trac­tors while its sub­stan­tive case is be­ing de­ter­mined. Re­spond­ing to the law­suit, CEPEP raised the is­sue of the lack of Cab­i­net ap­proval for the ex­ten­sions. It al­so filed an ap­pli­ca­tion for the case to be struck out on the ba­sis that the com­pa­ny had al­ter­na­tive dis­pute mech­a­nisms avail­able to it.

CEPEP put for­ward an af­fi­davit from Ed­dy, who claimed that Ed­wards gave as­sur­ances to him and the com­pa­ny’s board that Cab­i­net ap­proved the re­newals be­fore they ap­proved such.

Ed­wards pro­vid­ed an af­fi­davit in re­sponse, on East­man’s be­half, in which he claimed he nev­er gave such as­sur­ances and sought to cor­rect a board note over the re­newals that in­di­cat­ed it was be­ing done with the bless­ing of the then-cab­i­net.

Ed­dy then filed an­oth­er af­fi­davit chal­leng­ing Ed­wards’ claims.

Ed­dy pro­vid­ed a tran­script of What­sApp mes­sages be­tween him and Ed­dy to but­tress his orig­i­nal claim.

He fur­ther con­tend­ed that be­fore Ed­wards gave the al­leged as­sur­ance, he (Ed­dy) was per­son­al­ly pres­sured by Al-Rawi in­to fa­cil­i­tat­ing the re­newals of the con­tracts.

CEPEP has al­so threat­ened Ed­wards with le­gal ac­tion over his role in fa­cil­i­tat­ing the re­newals.

CEPEP sug­gest­ed that through the pro­posed law­suit, it would be seek­ing an or­der against him to in­dem­ni­fy it against any loss­es it may sus­tain in re­la­tion to the ex­tend­ed con­tracts and their sub­se­quent ter­mi­na­tions.

Ad­dress­ing a Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment pub­lic meet­ing at the Mal­abar Com­mu­ni­ty Cen­tre last month, for­mer fi­nance min­is­ter Colm Im­bert claimed that in 2017, the then-cab­i­net, of which he was part, del­e­gat­ed the au­thor­i­ty to ex­tend con­tracts to CEPEP’s board.

“That was nev­er re­scind­ed. That note was nev­er var­ied. Even the same UNC has not re­scind­ed that,” Im­bert said.

CEPEP was al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Kent Sam­lal, Jared Ja­groo, Natasha Bis­ram and Asha Ram­lal.

The con­trac­tor was rep­re­sent­ed by Lar­ry Lal­la, SC, St Clair O’Neil, and Ka­reem Mar­celle.

Al-Rawi re­sponds

In a state­ment is­sued yes­ter­day, Al-Rawi said he had no is­sue with the in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the is­sue by the DPP.

Al-Rawi said: “Any prop­er in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to this mat­ter and any ques­tions aris­ing is wel­comed.”

Not­ing that he was not a wit­ness in the case, Al-Rawi al­so point­ed out that Jus­tice Mo­hammed did not have sight of the Cab­i­net note over the abil­i­ty of CEPEP’s board to ex­tend con­tracts with­out the cab­i­net ap­proval that was pre­vi­ous­ly ref­er­enced by Im­bert.

“It is stark­ly rel­e­vant to note that these cab­i­net de­ci­sions and oth­er crit­i­cal ma­te­r­i­al have not been dis­closed in the East­man pro­ceed­ings and were there­fore NOT be­fore the Ho­n­ourable Madame Jus­tice Mo­hammed in her de­lib­er­a­tions lead­ing to the rul­ing to­day,” Al-Rawi said.

Al-Rawi al­so took is­sue with the fact that CEPEP was rep­re­sent­ed by lawyers led by Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC.

He ref­er­enced his (Al-Rawi) in­volve­ment in the crim­i­nal le­gal fee kick­back against Ram­lo­gan.

That case was dis­con­tin­ued by DPP Gas­pard due to the un­will­ing­ness of State wit­ness Vin­cent Nel­son, KC, to tes­ti­fy while his law­suit, over an in­dem­ni­ty agree­ment signed by Al-Rawi, is still pend­ing.

Al-Rawi said: “It is not lost up­on me that the team ad­vis­ing CEPEP in the Ed­wards mat­ter is led by Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC, who is the sub­ject of many wit­ness state­ments giv­en by me at the re­quest of the TTPS in re­la­tion to crim­i­nal in­ves­ti­ga­tions and charges against him.”

“Ac­cord­ing­ly, I re­main vig­i­lant against any im­prop­er pur­pose which may re­side in any mat­ter where Mr Ram­lo­gan may be in­volved,” he added.

Al-Rawi did not di­rect­ly ad­dress the al­le­ga­tion that he gave for­mer CEPEP chair­man Ed­wards as­sur­ances that the re­new­al of the con­tracts was ap­proved by the then-cab­i­net.