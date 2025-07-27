PROBE FARIS!

Guyana hands over new residence to CARICOM Secretary-General US import taxes hit levels not seen in nearly 100 years Penny: July 27 memorial needed to mark coup’s significance $700,000 pig herd Farmer charged with 2024 murder in Mt Hope Ministry links fatal crash to incomplete highway segment
08 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Derek Achong

Se­nior Re­porter

[email protected]

Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP) Roger Gas­pard has been asked to look in­to pur­port­ed con­duct of for­mer rur­al de­vel­op­ment and lo­cal gov­ern­ment min­is­ter Faris Al-Rawi, in procur­ing the three-year re­new­al deals of over 300 Com­mu­ni­ty-based En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion and En­hance­ment Pro­gramme Com­pa­ny (CEPEP) con­trac­tors.

High Court Judge Mar­garet Mo­hammed re­ferred the is­sue to the DPP yes­ter­day, as she up­held an ap­pli­ca­tion from CEPEP’s le­gal team led by Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC, to stay a law­suit from one of the con­trac­tors over the ter­mi­na­tion of the con­tracts.

In her 25-page de­ci­sion, Jus­tice Mo­hammed not­ed that CEPEP had raised se­ri­ous con­cerns over a de­ci­sion tak­en by its for­mer board to ex­tend the con­tracts, which were due to end next year, to Sep­tem­ber 2029, days be­fore the April 28 Gen­er­al Elec­tion.

She ruled that its claim that the re­newals were fa­cil­i­tat­ed based on a fraud­u­lent mis­rep­re­sen­ta­tion of Cab­i­net ap­proval, al­leged­ly giv­en to for­mer CEPEP chair­man Joel Ed­wards by Al-Rawi, was suf­fi­cient enough to be probed by the DPP’s Of­fice.

“The se­ri­ous mat­ters con­cern­ing the ex­ten­sion of the agree­ment to Sep­tem­ber 2029 ne­ces­si­tate the grant­i­ng of a stay of the claim and all pro­ceed­ings and a re­fer­ral of all the doc­u­ments filed in this ac­tion to the DPP for his con­sid­er­a­tion,” Jus­tice Mo­hammed said.

Jus­tice Mo­hammed not­ed that al­though Al-Rawi’s al­leged con­duct was raised in the case, he was not a par­ty to the mat­ter and did not give any ev­i­dence.

“In my view, based on the se­ri­ous al­le­ga­tion made against him, it is on­ly fair that he is giv­en an op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­spond,” Jus­tice Mo­hammed said.

“In those cir­cum­stances, it is pru­dent at this stage to grant a stay of this claim and all pro­ceed­ings and to re­fer the doc­u­ments filed in this ac­tion to the DPP for his con­sid­er­a­tion.”

She al­so found mer­it in CEPEP’s claim that Laven­tille-based gen­er­al con­tract­ing com­pa­ny East­man En­ter­prise Lim­it­ed, as­sist­ed by the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM), rushed to file the law­suit when a clause in its con­tract pro­vid­ed for me­di­a­tion and ar­bi­tra­tion be­fore lit­i­ga­tion.

“The claimant did not take all steps pos­si­ble to com­ply with pre ac­tion pro­to­col pri­or to fil­ing the in­stant ac­tion. Such con­duct can­not be con­doned and has worked in favour of grant­i­ng a stay of the pro­ceed­ings,” Jus­tice Mo­hammed said.

In a state­ment is­sued short­ly af­ter the de­ci­sion was hand­ed down, CEPEP, un­der con­tin­u­ing CEO Kei­th Ed­dy, said the com­pa­ny wel­comed the de­vel­op­ment, as the is­sue with the con­tract re­newals was se­ri­ous and set a dan­ger­ous prece­dent for cor­po­rate gov­er­nance.

“CEPEP stands ready, will­ing and able to as­sist the DPP, An­ti-Cor­rup­tion In­ves­ti­ga­tions Bu­reau (ACIB) and the Fraud Squad with a thor­ough in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to this mat­ter,” it said.

The com­pa­ny main­tained that Ed­dy and its for­mer board act­ed based on the pur­port­ed Cab­i­net ap­proval.

“All board mem­bers had a fidu­cia­ry du­ty to act in the best in­ter­est of the com­pa­ny; and if any of them had in­for­ma­tion to the con­trary, it was not dis­closed to ex­ec­u­tive man­age­ment. There was sim­ply no men­tion of any “er­ror” as is now be­ing be­lat­ed­ly raised,” the re­lease said.

CEPEP al­so not­ed that while Al-Rawi com­ment­ed on the case at press con­fer­ences, he failed to di­rect­ly ad­dress the al­le­ga­tion that he in­formed Ed­wards that the then-cab­i­net had ap­proved the re­newals.

“Un­for­tu­nate­ly, Sen­a­tor Al-Rawi, who has been very vo­cal about this case, did not file any ev­i­dence on this im­por­tant is­sue as it re­lates to the al­leged fraud per­pet­u­at­ed against the com­pa­ny,” Ed­dy said.

“We there­fore call up­on him to clear the air in the pub­lic in­ter­est.”

It al­so claimed fur­ther le­gal ac­tion may be pur­sued by the com­pa­ny in re­la­tion to the re­newals.

“CEPEP there­fore in­tends to seek le­gal ad­vice on this mat­ter and shall leave no stone un­turned, be­cause it is de­ter­mined to get to the truth,” it said.

“If the com­pa­ny was de­ceived in­to tak­ing this de­ci­sion, then there will be le­gal con­se­quences and the chips will fall where they must.”

East­man filed the law­suit af­ter the con­tracts were ter­mi­nat­ed by the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress-led coali­tion Gov­ern­ment in late June.

East­man con­tend­ed that CEPEP act­ed un­law­ful­ly, as it was re­quired to im­me­di­ate­ly pay for one month ser­vice as it sought to ter­mi­nate, based on Clause 15 of the con­tract, with­out giv­ing no­tice. The clause al­lows CEPEP to ter­mi­nate by giv­ing 30 days no­tice or mak­ing a pay­ment in lieu of no­tice, if the com­pa­ny fails to meet its con­trac­tu­al oblig­a­tions or per­for­mance as­sess­ments con­duct­ed by CEPEP of­fi­cials.

It al­leged that while it was promised that the pay­ment would be processed and dis­pensed when CEPEP no­ti­fied the com­pa­ny of the ter­mi­na­tion, the pay­ment should have been made to­geth­er with the ter­mi­na­tion let­ter.

It is al­so con­tend­ing that the clause is un­fair and in breach of the Un­fair Con­tract Terms Act 1985, as it gave CEPEP too wide of a dis­cre­tion to ter­mi­nate.

It sought an in­junc­tion to stay the ter­mi­na­tion and to block the State com­pa­ny from ap­point­ing re­place­ment con­trac­tors while its sub­stan­tive case is be­ing de­ter­mined. Re­spond­ing to the law­suit, CEPEP raised the is­sue of the lack of Cab­i­net ap­proval for the ex­ten­sions. It al­so filed an ap­pli­ca­tion for the case to be struck out on the ba­sis that the com­pa­ny had al­ter­na­tive dis­pute mech­a­nisms avail­able to it.

CEPEP put for­ward an af­fi­davit from Ed­dy, who claimed that Ed­wards gave as­sur­ances to him and the com­pa­ny’s board that Cab­i­net ap­proved the re­newals be­fore they ap­proved such.

Ed­wards pro­vid­ed an af­fi­davit in re­sponse, on East­man’s be­half, in which he claimed he nev­er gave such as­sur­ances and sought to cor­rect a board note over the re­newals that in­di­cat­ed it was be­ing done with the bless­ing of the then-cab­i­net.

Ed­dy then filed an­oth­er af­fi­davit chal­leng­ing Ed­wards’ claims.

Ed­dy pro­vid­ed a tran­script of What­sApp mes­sages be­tween him and Ed­dy to but­tress his orig­i­nal claim.

He fur­ther con­tend­ed that be­fore Ed­wards gave the al­leged as­sur­ance, he (Ed­dy) was per­son­al­ly pres­sured by Al-Rawi in­to fa­cil­i­tat­ing the re­newals of the con­tracts.

CEPEP has al­so threat­ened Ed­wards with le­gal ac­tion over his role in fa­cil­i­tat­ing the re­newals.

CEPEP sug­gest­ed that through the pro­posed law­suit, it would be seek­ing an or­der against him to in­dem­ni­fy it against any loss­es it may sus­tain in re­la­tion to the ex­tend­ed con­tracts and their sub­se­quent ter­mi­na­tions.

Ad­dress­ing a Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment pub­lic meet­ing at the Mal­abar Com­mu­ni­ty Cen­tre last month, for­mer fi­nance min­is­ter Colm Im­bert claimed that in 2017, the then-cab­i­net, of which he was part, del­e­gat­ed the au­thor­i­ty to ex­tend con­tracts to CEPEP’s board.

“That was nev­er re­scind­ed. That note was nev­er var­ied. Even the same UNC has not re­scind­ed that,” Im­bert said.

CEPEP was al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Kent Sam­lal, Jared Ja­groo, Natasha Bis­ram and Asha Ram­lal.

The con­trac­tor was rep­re­sent­ed by Lar­ry Lal­la, SC, St Clair O’Neil, and Ka­reem Mar­celle.

Al-Rawi re­sponds

In a state­ment is­sued yes­ter­day, Al-Rawi said he had no is­sue with the in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the is­sue by the DPP.

Al-Rawi said: “Any prop­er in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to this mat­ter and any ques­tions aris­ing is wel­comed.”

Not­ing that he was not a wit­ness in the case, Al-Rawi al­so point­ed out that Jus­tice Mo­hammed did not have sight of the Cab­i­net note over the abil­i­ty of CEPEP’s board to ex­tend con­tracts with­out the cab­i­net ap­proval that was pre­vi­ous­ly ref­er­enced by Im­bert.

“It is stark­ly rel­e­vant to note that these cab­i­net de­ci­sions and oth­er crit­i­cal ma­te­r­i­al have not been dis­closed in the East­man pro­ceed­ings and were there­fore NOT be­fore the Ho­n­ourable Madame Jus­tice Mo­hammed in her de­lib­er­a­tions lead­ing to the rul­ing to­day,” Al-Rawi said.

Al-Rawi al­so took is­sue with the fact that CEPEP was rep­re­sent­ed by lawyers led by Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC.

He ref­er­enced his (Al-Rawi) in­volve­ment in the crim­i­nal le­gal fee kick­back against Ram­lo­gan.

That case was dis­con­tin­ued by DPP Gas­pard due to the un­will­ing­ness of State wit­ness Vin­cent Nel­son, KC, to tes­ti­fy while his law­suit, over an in­dem­ni­ty agree­ment signed by Al-Rawi, is still pend­ing.

Al-Rawi said: “It is not lost up­on me that the team ad­vis­ing CEPEP in the Ed­wards mat­ter is led by Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC, who is the sub­ject of many wit­ness state­ments giv­en by me at the re­quest of the TTPS in re­la­tion to crim­i­nal in­ves­ti­ga­tions and charges against him.”

“Ac­cord­ing­ly, I re­main vig­i­lant against any im­prop­er pur­pose which may re­side in any mat­ter where Mr Ram­lo­gan may be in­volved,” he added.

Al-Rawi did not di­rect­ly ad­dress the al­le­ga­tion that he gave for­mer CEPEP chair­man Ed­wards as­sur­ances that the re­new­al of the con­tracts was ap­proved by the then-cab­i­net.

