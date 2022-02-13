Private sector willing to sample Taste of Carnival

News

In this February 16, 2021 file photo traditional mas characters entertain the public outside KFC Independence Square, Port of Spain as a tribute to Carnival which did not take place owing to the covid19 pandemic. – JEFF K MAYERS

Trinidad and Tobago’s private sector is willing, but not altogether prepared, to support A Taste of Carnival and other Carnival-related events and activities.

On January 19, the government announced its approval for Carnival-type events to be held at approved venues for the vaccinated. Then, on February 3, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts announced $15 million had been allocated to the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to host its events as well as $5 million in sponsorship support to smaller, separately promoted safe-zone events.

Since the budget announcement, Carnival stakeholders have been calling on the private sector to supplement the NCC budget as it was much less than was hoped.

When Sunday Newsday spoke to some members of the private sector, which has sponsored Carnival events over the years, most expressed willingness to do so this year, but said they were still in the process of making arrangements.

Simon Hardy, CEO of Prestige Holdings, said so far KFC sponsored last Friday’s illuSions Black 2 Blue, and will do the same for Soca Love Story on February 19, Naparima Fete on February 24, and D Pan Man on March 1.

There will also be “activation” at five of its restaurants between February 26 and March 1 with live steel orchestras, traditional mas characters, live DJs and MCs. Branded tenor and base pans will also be used at Carnival events.

“We continue to support Carnival via a range of activities. At present, we have not yet been contacted to support the ‘Taste of Carnival’ events but remain open to considering this based on the specific requests.”

In an e-mailed response to enquiries about possible sponsorship by Carib, Sean Griffith, general counsel and head of external affairs at Carib Brewery, said Carib brands were “synonymous with Carnival, culture and vibrant energy of Caribbean people.”

He said Carib had been sponsoring Carnival events, fetes, steelbands, soca artistes, promoters and mas bands for over 70 years and would continue to do so.

“On the announcement of ‘A Taste of Carnival for 2022 by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Carib Brewery accelerated its Carnival plans and is presently evaluating proposals to ensure its brands continue to be a prominent part of our Carnival and our culture.

“We applaud the National Carnival Commission for the staging of ‘A Taste of Carnival 2022’ and we are actively assessing our options to determine the best way of supporting this great initiative.”

In addition, Carib beer is the official beer of Tribe Carnival’s Melé which will be hosted in Mexico from April 28-May 2. In Carib’s grand 2022 Carnival promotion, four people will get the opportunity to win an all-expenses paid Carib Carnival experience at the event.

He stressed that the safety of the public was of “paramount importance” so Carib would only support events that strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health’s public health guidelines and regulations.

Digicel, however, is currently in a multiyear sponsorship contract with the NCC. As the official network of TT Carnival, it is part sponsor of all NCC events for the season providing financial, technological and promotional support.

Colin Greaves, head of public relations at Digicel TT, told Sunday Newsday Digicel also has sponsorships in safe-zone events, podcasts, DJ playlists, Carnival video series and concerts. And Digicel will be broadcasting these events via its Facebook page and on the D’Music app.

Some of these events included last Friday’s illuSions Black 2 Blue live, and the upcoming Taste of Chutney – Nishard M, Yuma Road to stage, Joshua Regrello in Concert, One Naps Carnival Concert, Chance the Rebirth – Preedy in Concert, and No Time Like Now (NTLN) – The Concert.

NTLN – The Concert will be virtual and hosted by Rome, a Midnight Robber and two extempo artistes. It will also feature various elements of Carnival with musical accompaniment by a live band.

“There is no time like now to show love and appreciation for our culture. This year, Carnival is taking us back to its origins so we get to enjoy a virtual experience unlike any other. The show is already in production and it will bring together similar elements as last year (Together – The Concert) but this time there will be artistic storytellers bringing it all together in a seamless, story driven, narrative that’s entertaining and visually captivating.”

Greaves said last year Digicel invested $3 million into Carnival and this year’s investment in the entertainment sector “remains consistent.”

He said sponsorship was part of the company’s responsibility and contribution to society as it gave back to customers by re-investing in technology, infrastructure, and community development.

“It is important for companies to continue their support of culture and the arts, especially at times like these when so many practitioners have not been able to earn during the pandemic-driven lockdowns of the entertainment industry.

“We’ve challenged ourselves to find creative ways to help entertainers earn revenue whilst safely delivering engaging content to the public via social media, local television partners like TTT and our suite of entertainment apps, namely D’Music, PlayGo and Go Loud.”