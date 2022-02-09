Private autopsy: Cudjoe died from blunt-force trauma to head

News

Keithisha Cudjoe

A private autopsy done on mother of one Keithisha Cudjoe revealed she died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Last Thursday at the Forensic Science Centre, Cudjoe’s first autopsy was deemed inconclusive as a result of her advanced state of decomposition relatives told Newsday on Monday.

On Wednesday, pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley did the second autopsy. That autopsy was paid for by members of the business community who reached out to the family after the findings of the first one were made public.

Cudjoe, 21, was last seen alive on January 24. Her semi-nude decomposing body was found in the Heights of Aripo on January 28 and positively identified three days later.

Cudjoe, an attendant at a gas station in El Socorro, was last seen leaving her friends at a lime in Belmont at about 7 pm on January 24.

She will be buried on Thursday.