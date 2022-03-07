Private autopsies done on divers’ bodies

News

The five divers involved in an underwater accident at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in one of the last photos taken at Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25. From left are, Christopher Boodram, who survived, Kazim Ali, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. –

PRIVATE autopsies were done on the bodies of the four divers who died after they were sucked into a 30-inch-diameter pipeline at Paria Trading Company Ltd, Pointe-a-Pierre, almost two weeks ago.

These autopsies were paid for by their employer, LMCS Ltd.

Eleven days after the tragedy, which has evoked much public sentiment, the company has broken its silence, issuing a statement on Monday, alleging it was prevented from rescuing the divers soon after it lost contact with them.

Before 3 pm on February 25, five divers, all employees of LMCS, of Tarouba Road, Marabella, were working on the No 36 sea line riser on Berth 6, when the incident happened.

Four of the men – Kazim Jeremiah Ali, Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Rishi Nagassar – were killed.

Christopher Boodram was the lone survivor to be rescued hours after the incident, which LNCS described as “horrific.”

What happened that day is now the subject of an independent inquiry led by attorney Shiv Sharma.

LMCS is the firm contracted to do maintenance work on the pipeline

The Tarouba-based contractor, owned by Ali’s father, Kazim Ali Sr, has retained attorney Gerald Ramdeen, who issued Monday’s statement to the media.

“Those who were responsible for this tragedy that led to the death of our employees and the serious injuries to Mr Boodram must be held accountable for their actions or lack thereof. The public interest requires no less. The families who lost their loved ones deserve no less. LMCS will be satisfied with no less,” the statement said.