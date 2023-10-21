Prisons Commissioner confirms probe into prisoner’s death

News

A police officer takes a closer look at the bullet holes in the windcreen of a SUV outside the deputy commissioner of prisons home in Barataria on October 11. – File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

PRISONS Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar said on Saturday a suspect who had been charged with attempting to murder a prison officer and the daughter of a deputy prisons commissioner died in prison on Friday night.

In a telephone interview, Ramoutar told Newsday, “The report that the inmate is dead is accurate.”

‘There is an active investigation going on both internally and by the police.”

Ramoutar added, “There has been no information coming to me about any foul play or any violence as such.”

He acknowledged this could be a perception by some people when incidents like these happen.

Ramoutar said he was aware of some social media reports claiming that the prisoner died of cardiac arrest.

“Officially, I cannot comment on that. But in due time, all will be revealed.”

An autopsy will be done on the prisoner’s body to determine the cause of death.

Emmanuel Joseph, 22, appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on October 19, charged with two offences of attempted murder against a prison officer and a 12-year-old girl.

Joseph was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life,

The victims, the daughter of deputy commissioner Sherwin Bruce and his driver were in an SUV on October 11 around 7.10 am at his Barataria home, when two masked men armed with guns shot at the vehicle, then escaped.

The injured victims were taken to hospital.

Later that day, police arrested a suspect in connection with the incident.

Joseph was charged on October 18, following advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter was adjourned to October 24.