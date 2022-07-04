Prison Service distances self from Hinds no confidence statement

News

File photo: National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

THE Prison Service is distancing itself from the no confidence in National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds statement attributed to president of the Prison Officers Association (POA), Ceron Richards.

In a press release posted to its Facebook page, the service said it took note of a press release dated July 01, by Richards, citing “no confidence” in Minister Hinds. The release added that Richards’ views on Hinds are not those of the prison administration.

While saying the specifics of Richards’ concerns “are noteworthy,” and he is empowered to represent the interests of POA members, this must be done in a professional and fact-based manner, such as a simple request to meet with the prison administration to address these concerns.

Since being appointed minister, the release said, Hinds has made significant headway relative to several issues of the Prison Service.

He has contributed to the notable increase in budgetary allocations which saw a 100 per cent increase in medical expenses, 100 per cent increase in vehicle maintenance, 220 per cent increase in fuel and lubricants, 55 per cent increase in building maintenance and 86 per cent increase in food at institutions, for the fiscal period 2021/2022.

The release said that several critical projects are being undertaken/ongoing, following consultations with this minister. These include:

– Installation of a new alarm system at the Maximum Security Prison which was stalled due to the pandemic.

– Installation of surveillance cameras on a phased basis at the Maximum Security Prison.

– Refurbishment of officers’ dormitories at the Maximum Security Prison.

– Submission of a Request for Proposal for a desalination plant for the Carrera Island prison.

– Submission of updated list and status of ageing vehicle fleet.

– Submission of a Request for Proposal for a sewer treatment plant at the Prisons Training College.

– Ongoing remedial and structural work at the Golden Grove inmates’ dormitories.

– Tendering for replacement of perimeter fence at Golden Grove Prison

The release said the administration is committed to working with Hinds to resolve all issues facing the security and environmental conditions of both officers and inmates, as well as the delivery of promised upgrades to the penal system.