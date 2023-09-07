Prison service denies reports of prisoner beaten to death

News

Golden Grove Prison – ROGER JACOB

The TT Prison Service says reports of a prisoner being beaten to death at the Golden Grove Prison are false.

Social media reports claimed the prisoner, Kerryn Jerome, died of his injuries.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar condemned the reports.

He said Jerome, who was housed at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre, had been ailing for some time.

Jerome was admitted to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre, Mt Hope, and died on Tuesday.

Ramoutar said the reports are unethical and described them as “deliberate attempts” to tarnish the prison service.

He said consideration should be shown for Jerome’s family and friends.