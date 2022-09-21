Prison officer slashed by inmate to get compensation

News

A prison officer who was slashed on the chest with a broken razorblade by a prisoner will receive $70,000 for his physical and mental distress.

In a recent ruling, Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson ruled in favour of Sean George, who sued the State for negligence arising out of the June 28, 2015, incident at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

In addition to the $70,000 in general damages, the judge also ordered the State to pay interest, as well as the cost of George’s psychologist’s fees and his legal costs.

George was represented by attorneys Jared Jagroo and Cheyenne Lugo. The State was represented by attorneys Savitri Maharaj, Monica Smith and Vandana Ramadhar.

In his lawsuit, George said he was on duty at the L Division of the MSP when a prisoner refused to comply with his instructions to leave a cell for a search.

As he trieed to remove the prisoner, there was a scuffle and two other prison officers had to assist. The inmate threatened to kill George with a pen.

While he was being treated for a cut to his chin, the inmate, who was also taken to the infirmary for treatment, lunged at him and slashed him in the chest with a broken razorblade.

Other officers eventually restrained the prisoner, but he still threatened to “deal with” George.

His witness statement said he heard the inmate say, “We will find you out dey, Mr George, and we will deal with you. Allyuh does be easy to find, Just know this ain’t finish yet and I not going to stop till you dead.”

George was cut on the chest and neck and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

At the trial, five prison officers testified for the State.

In her ruling, the judge said she took judicial notice of George’s injuries from the broken blade and also held the prisoner was not properly searched before being taken to the infirmary.

In its defence, the State maintained proper procedures were followed while the inmate was being escorted for treatment.