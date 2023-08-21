Prison officer shot in face in Malick

News

FILE PHOTO: July 4, 2021. –

A prison officer is expected to have surgery after he was shot in the face early on Monday morning.

According to reports the prison officer, Aveston De Roche was driving out of Malick and toward Morvant with a woman and a nine-year-old child at about 5.30 am when they heard something hit the windscreen. De Roche then felt a burning sensation to his face and realised he had been shot in the right jaw.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital and is now in a stable condition.