Prison officer gunned down outside church

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

That’s what some peo­ple are do­ing since there’s been no as­sur­ance from Gov­ern­ment that there won’t be any hike in the price of diesel and su­per gaso­line in this af­ter­noon’s Bud­get 2021 an­nounce­ments.