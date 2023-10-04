Prison commissioner satisfied with budget allocation

News

Commissioner of the TT Prison Service Deopersad Ramoutar says he is satisfied with the allocation received in this year’s national budget.

Without disclosing figures, Ramoutar said this year’s allocation is an improvement on last year’s figure.

This corresponds with the budget figures, as the national security allocation increased this year to $6.912 billion, compared to last year’s 5.798 billion.

He told Newsday the organisation has been given more money for repairs and new vehicles.

Ramoutar said the prison service had been clamouring for this for many years and although it was not the amount they would have wanted, he is satisfied with the increase.

He suggested the increased figure would also positively affect the allocation of goods and services, which he said was the prison service’s main expenditure.

Ramoutar explained the majority of funds were spent on food, toiletries, and other maintenance items for the prisons.

He noted that the allocation also included monies for increased salaries and outstanding overtime payments.

The Prison Commissioner said given the economic constraints still facing the country, he is comfortable with the allocation.

He added he is mindful that the mid-year budget review will provide another opportunity for more financial releases to be given to the prison service.