Principals, students happy to be back at school

Specialist Learning Centre standard five student Anaya Young is received by her father after her first day of in-person classes at the school on Wilson Road, St Augustine on Monday. – Angelo Marcelle

Principals were prepared to receive their students who were all elated to be back out to school on Monday.

Lower secondary school students, forms one-three, and primary school students in standard five preparing for their Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams returned to school on Monday, some of them walking through the gates of their secondary schools for the first time in two years.

A principal of a Hindu primary school in Central Trinidad, who requested anonymity, told Newsday the first day back went well.

“The children were a little quiet and apprehensive (but) became more relaxed as time passed by,” he said, adding all teachers and support staff were out to receive the standard five students.

He said about 39 of the 62 registered students were present. He said some parents expressed issues in getting uniforms, shoes, and other school supplies in time for the reopening. The principal said the school relaxed formal school wear to accommodate the students, but some were still unable to attend.

“We expect a better turnout tomorrow. During the course of the day, I will communicate with parents, so they feel more comfortable. Maybe if the rest see (it is safe) they might reconsider sending their children. Face to face will benefit the children more than online.”

He said he is confident that the ministries of health and education’s guidelines for schools will be sufficient to keep the students safe.

“Once we do that, I don’t foresee any major issues.”

Principal of Fatima College in Port of Spain Father Gregory Augustine, in a brief statement to Newsday, said all his students came out and the reopening went well.

The Specialist Learning Centre, Wilson Road, St Augustine on Monday afternoon. – Angelo Marcelle

“Nobody is frightened here, you know,” he joked. “We know (the protocols) like the back of our hands now. We have to step out. Can’t stay frightened all the time.”

Tafari St Martin of North Gate College in St Augustine told Newsday he enjoyed his first day back to school.

“I got to interact with my friends,” he said with a smile. “The school days are quicker than online.

“Online (classes) are a little slower and a little boring and you lose interest in doing work. The only problem I have is the heat. I feel tired when I go home. Other than that, I enjoy being in school more. I feel safe as long as no one is touching me.”

Another form one student, Xhanaa Garcia of St Joseph College, St Joseph said she was a bit nervous at first when her mother dropped her off.

“It was kind of awkward because even though we texted each other we have still never seen each other.”

She said as the day progressed, she felt more comfortable and was ok with the health protocols in the school.

Standard five Specialist Learning Centre student Anaya Young said the day was good.

“They had the AC turned off, so it was really hot in the classes. We had to separate the classes, so we had different breaktime schedules (but) I was comfortable.”

Young’s father Jerry Young told Newsday the school briefed parents prior to the reopening which made the transition smoother.

“This school prepared the children to a certain level. Even when other schools were having trouble with online, our children I can safely say navigated it very well. They finished the syllabus and are just doing past papers.”

In a brief WhatsApp message to Newsday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, “Schools were well-prepared, students bright, bushy tailed and some full of talks. Some wished they could be home, most were excited to be back.”