Princes Town woman, 36, reported missing

A 36-year-old woman is missing, and Southern Division police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.

A police statement on July 23 said Christine Kolahal of Princes Town was last seen on July 7.

No further information was given.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, also asked the public for help finding her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the police at 999, 555, or 911, or the Princes Town police station at 655-2231.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or any police station.