Princes Town pensioner missing

POLICE are asking for the public’s help to find 64-year-old Sahadeo Ramsaroop who went missing on March 13.

Police said Ramsaroop, of Princes Town, is of East Indian descent, brown in complexion, and approximately five foot eight inches tall, with a stocky, strong build.

He is clean-shaven, bald, and has a tattoo of an eagle on one arm. He was last seen wearing long black soft pants, a light green jersey, and slippers.

His relatives reported him missing on March 17.

Anyone with information can call the Princes Town Police Station at 655-2231 or 800-TIPS. Information can also be shared by calling 555, 999 or through the TTPS app.