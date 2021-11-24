Princes Town pensioner dies after argument with man

News

File photo

An autopsy is expected to be done on the body of a 71-year-old Princes Town man who fell and was injured during an altercation with another man on Monday night.

Police said Ameer Mohammed Ali, of Matilda Junction, confronted the man, a tenant, and they argued. Ali somehow fell to the ground at the front of his home near a market stall. The incident happened around 9 pm on Monday.

Ali was taken to the Princes Town district health facility, where he died.

Police were unable to determine if Ali’s injuries caused his death or he died of natural causes.

Investigations are ongoing.