Princes Town murder victim’s home destroyed by fire

Hours after relatives bade final farewell to Randall “Jackie” Rampersad, 37, who was murdered last week while taking a shower at home in Princes Town, his house was destroyed by fire before dawn on Sunday.

The police are working on the possibility that the fire was deliberately set and might be linked to the murder.

Newsday learned that Rampersad, of Malgretoute Village, was cremated on Saturday at the Shore of Peace cremation site in La Romaine.

Shortly before 2 am on Sunday, the wooden structure as well as an adjoining structure (kitchen/BBQ shed) at the front were seen ablaze.

Within minutes both were completely destroyed.

No one was in the house.

Princes Town fire and police officers visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

At around 11 pm on March 13, Rampersad was in his outdoor shower near the now-destroyed house where three men ambushed, beat and stabbed him.

Rampersad managed to run a short distance away, where he collapsed.

He was taken to the Princes Town district health facility, where he died a few hours later.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Three) and Southern Division police interviewed several people and gathered evidence.

PC Nelson is leading investigations into the murder.