Princes Town mom believes son’s murder was case of mistaken identity

A distraught Princes Town mother is pleading for answers to help her understand why her eldest son was brutally murdered over the weekend.

Sindy Nazrudeen believes her son Julio, 18, was a victim of mistaken identity.

Less than 24 hours after he went missing from his Sadhoo Trace, Matilda Junction, Princes Town, home on Friday, his body was found at Perry Young Road, Indian Walk, on Saturday afternoon.

The body had two bullet wounds to the back of the head.

Julio was the eldest of three boys for his parents Sindy and Reynald Naazurdeen.

On Sunday, Sindy wept as she recalled the last meal she had with her son, who bought bar-b-que for the family on his way from work on Friday evening.

She said he worked with his dad in construction and had ambitions to open his own food outlet.

“He was saving towards that,” his mom said. She said he invited her to have dinner with him before he left to visit a friend who lived ten minutes away.

He never got to his friend’s house.

Sensing something was wrong, she said around 7 pm, when he did not return, she and her husband started calling his phone but got no answer. The worried parents went in search of him.

Their worst nightmare was realised on Saturday, when a body bearing his description was found.

She said the former Princes Town West Secondary school student did not drink or smoke.

“He was not a party person, did not go to fetes, he was always at work or home. He had no rift with anybody.”

This is why, she said it was difficult for the family to understand who would have wanted him dead.

“We just want answers,” she said. She has appealed to anyone who may have information to assist the police in their investigation.