Princes Town man shot dead in home invasion

The home of Buchanan Alibocas who was shot dead in Mahambre, Princes Town on July 2. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

A Princes Town man was shot and killed before dawn on July 2 in his bedroom.

The police identified the victim as Buchanan “Booky” Alibocas, 28, of Manahambre Road.

The killing happened around 3.35 am, when neighbours heard gunshots and alerted the Princes Town police station.

This spent shell sits next to a mattress tag on the front stairs of the home of Buchanan Alibocas, who was shot dead at his home in Manahambre, Princess Town, on July 2. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Officers found the body with gunshot wounds to the head.

The police said a car pulled up in front of Alibocas’ house and two men got out and walked inside.

After shooting him, they returned to the car, which sped off.

Buchanan Alibocas was shot dead at his home in Mahambre, Princes Town. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, were also alerted.

Investigations are ongoing.