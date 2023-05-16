Princes Town man homeless, pet dog dies after fire

News

The house that was destroyed by fire on Tuesday at St Croix Road, Princes Town. –

A fire in Princes Town completely gutted a house leaving a man homeless and killing his pet dog, Sparky, on Tuesday morning.

Homeless is Carlon Silverton, of St Croix Road.

Reports say flames were seen in the three-bedroom concrete house, and the fire service and police were alerted.

Within minutes the house and household articles were destroyed.

Silverton, who works as a security guard, said he was not at his rented home when the fire broke out.

“I left at around 5.30 pm for work. When I left everything in good condition,” Silverton told Newsday.

“I got a call from the owner who said the house was on fire. I could not believe it. I thought it was not true. When I reached, I saw fire and police officers on the scene,” Silverton said in a brief conversation.

“Sparky did not make it, but my other dog, Frisky, got away from the fire.”

Silverton said he was still trying to process what happened and did not know where he would be staying.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Princes Town police are investigating.