Princes Town man held with fake insurance certificate
A 46-YEAR-OLD man has been detained for having a fake insurance certificate in the Princes Town district on July 9.

Princes Town municipal police held the suspect in a road traffic exercise, which ASP Guzman co-ordinated between 9.30 and 11.30 am.

The police checked his driving documents and immediately arrested the man, who lives at St Croix Road in Princes Town. Once charged, he will face a magistrate.

The officers also issued eight fixed-penalty notices to drivers and completed four field interview forms.

 