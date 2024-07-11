Princes Town man fined for fake insurance certificate

News

The 46-year-old man charged with having a fake insurance certificate in the Princes Town district on July 9 has been fined $5,000.

On July 10, Ayo Span of St Croix Road in Princes Town pleaded guilty before a master in the High Court. The master gave him three months to pay the fine and in default, ordered him to serve six weeks with hard labour in jail.

PC Ramjohn of the Princes Town municipal police laid the charge.

Span was held in a road traffic exercise, which ASP Guzman co-ordinated, between 9.30 and 11.30 am on July 9.

The police also issued eight fixed-penalty notices to drivers and completed four field interview forms.