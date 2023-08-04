Princes Town man fined $3,000 for driving with no DP, insurance

News

A MAN who was caught driving without a driver’s permit (DP) and insurance has been fined $3,000 for the offences.

Sean Khelawan appeared before a Princes Town magistrate on Thursday and pleaded guilty.

The magistrate fined him $2,500 for driving without a valid insurance certificate. He has four weeks to pay or, in default, serve three months’ jail with simple imprisonment.

The magistrate also fined Khelawan $500 for driving without a permit. He has four weeks to pay the fine or, in default, serve three months’ jail with simple imprisonment.

PC Ramsingh of the Princes Town municipal police station arrested him on Wednesday while on a road traffic exercise in the district.

The court heard that the policeman stopped a grey Mazda 323 car which Khelawan was driving after he was seen acting in a highly suspicious manner.

Ramsingh identified himself and requested to see Khelawan’s driving documents. Khelawan replied, “Boss, I pay a man for my licence a while now and I ain’t get it yet.”

PC Ramsingh informed the driver of the offences of driving while never being issued a driver’s permit/licence and driving without a valid insurance certificate. Khelawan did not reply. He was then charged.