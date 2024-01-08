Princes Town man fined $15,000 for drunk driving

News

A man was fined $15,000 by a Princes Town magistrate on Friday after he pleaded guilty, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dhanraj Persad, from Churkoo Village in Princes Town, was given until March 31 to pay the fine and, in default, served five months with hard labour in jail.

He was one of two people arrested by Princes Town municipal police in a traffic exercise on Wednesday. WPC Parmanand laid the charge.

The other person, Hercules Baksh of St Croix Road, also faced the court on Friday, charged with driving without a driver’s permit and an insurance certificate. The police said he was never issued a permit.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was fined a total of $3,500.

The magistrate fined him $3,000 for driving without an insurance certificate and ordered that he pay it on or before June 30 or, in default, serve two months in jail with hard labour.

The magistrate also fined him $500 for driving without a permit.

WPC Gilbert laid the charges.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the exercise between 10.30 am and ended at 1.30 pm on Wednesday that Insp Morris-Garcia led.