Princes Town man disqualified from driving pleads guilty to driving car

File photo

A Princes Town man has pleaded guilty to driving while being disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence.

On Wednesday, Kenyatta Antoine, 42, appeared before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine in the First Court.

After he pleaded guilty, the magistrate fined $3,000, or, in default, he will serve three months’ jail with hard labour.

Princes Town municipal police said Antoine was driving a Mazda car along the M1 Tasker Road, Princes Town, at around 9. 15 am on Tuesday.

PC Rebeiro, who charged Antoine, and other police were in an exercise led by ASP Guzman.

Rebeiro also slapped him with three other charges – driving without a valid insurance certificate, resisting arrest and failing to give a fingerprint impression.

Antoine, of Princes Town, pleaded not guilty to these three charges.

The magistrate granted him $28,000 surety bail to cover the charges.

She also ordered him to give the police his fingerprints to allow them to check his criminal record tracings.

The matter was adjourned to February 28, 2023.