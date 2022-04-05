Princes Town man denied bail on gun, shooting charges

News

Daniel Richards – TTPS

A Princes Town man accused of shooting at another man has been denied bail for charges of six offences that arose from the same incident.

On Monday, Daniel Richards, 32, faced Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine, who remanded him into police custody.

She adjourned the case to May 3.

On Sunday, the police charged Richards, of Edward Street in Princes Town, with malicious damage, shooting with intent, having a gun and ammunition, and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives.

The police said the charges stemmed from an incident on March 26 at a house in the district. The victim, 37, reported that a man shot at him while he was standing on the porch of his father’s home.

A car stopped in front of the house, a man got out, pointed a gun, and started shooting at him. The victim reported that he ran to safety, and the gunman fired more shots before returning to the car, which drove off.

The victim later saw a gunshot hole in the left front door and left front tyre of his car, which was parked in the road.

Police from the Princes Town CID investigated and arrested Richards on Saturday.

Sgt Teeluck and acting Cpl Khan led investigations, which included PC Dennis.