Princes Town man charged with Barrackpore fisherman’s murder

News

– TTPS

A 33-year-old man is expected to appear before a Princes Town magistrate on Tuesday charged with the murder of Barrackpore fisherman Amit Boodoo.

On Sunday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul instructed the police to charge Michael Francis, of St Croix Road in Princes Town.

Boodoo, 36, was chopped at his home on July 22 during a heated altercation with Francis.

The men both had cutlasses,and were both injured.

They were taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where Boodoo died while being treated.

Francis was treated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

After doctors discharged him, police from the Homicide Bureau Region Three arrested him.

Acting Supt Dhillpaul led the investigation, which was supervised by Insp Jones and Sgt Jones, also of Homicide Bureau Region Three.

Acting Cpl Marsh laid the charge.