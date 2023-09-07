Princes Town man called out of prayer room and shot

News

A 60-year-old man of Petit Café Indian Walk, was called out of his prayer room and shot at close range on Wednesday night.

Lindsay Matiste, a farmer, reportedly underwent emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) for gunshot wounds to the right side of his chest and left back area. He is still warded at hospital.

Matiste’s daughter Akeela, 33, of the same address, told the police around 8.45 pm on Wednesday she was at home when she heard someone called out to her father.

She said the person called out, “Ras” and “Daddy.”

Her father, who was in his prayer room, walked out to meet the individual.

She observed an individual dressed in a dark-coloured hat and black hoodie.

The person reportedly pointed a gun at Matiste, shot him in the chest and then ran off in a southerly direction to the Petit Café Main Road.

Akeela rushed to her father’s side and attempted to offer assistance. Police were contacted, and first responders PC’s Gilbert and Balgobin took him to the Princes Town District Health Facility.

He was later transferred to the SFGH for surgery.

PC Mohess and a party of CID officers, along with CSI PC Madhoo, processed the scene and recovered one 9mm spent shell.

Investigators said they have no known motive for the shooting as yet.

PC Mohess is continuing enquiries.